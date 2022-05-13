2 struck, killed after exiting vehicle on I-495 in Fairfax County

Authorities say two occupants of a vehicle were killed after they stopped their car in the middle of Interstate 495 in Fairfax County and were struck by oncoming traffic.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Virginia State Police say it happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of 495 near Exit 176 for Telegraph Road.

Officers say two male occupants were in a Toyota Corolla when they stopped and exited the vehicle in the center westbound lane.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

A few moments later, a Ford Ranger struck the vehicle and both occupants. A third vehicle heading westbound also struck one of the males.

Both died at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

Advertisement

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.