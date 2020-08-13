Expand / Collapse search

2 shot while driving on Interstate 395 in DC, police say

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a double shooting on a major D.C. roadway.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

2 shot while driving on Interstate 395 in DC

Authorities are investigating a double shooting on a major D.C. roadway.

The incident was reported just after 10 p.m. along southbound Interstate 395 near the 6th Street exit.

Officials say an unknown person fired shots into a vehicle striking the male driver and a female passenger. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the passenger's condition is unknown.

The investigation is continuing at this time.