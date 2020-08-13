2 shot while driving on Interstate 395 in DC, police say

Authorities are investigating a double shooting on a major D.C. roadway.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident was reported just after 10 p.m. along southbound Interstate 395 near the 6th Street exit.

Officials say an unknown person fired shots into a vehicle striking the male driver and a female passenger. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the passenger's condition is unknown.

The investigation is continuing at this time.