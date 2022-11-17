2 shot on Metrobus near DC college prep school prompting police search for teen gunman

Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old after they say two people were shot aboard a D.C. Metrobus Thursday morning across the street from a college preparatory school in southeast D.C.

The shootings were reported on the bus in the 800 block of Yuma Street around 8:30 a.m. Police say an argument between two passengers led to one of them pulling out a gun and firing a shot that struck the other. The bullet then ricocheted off the floor striking a juvenile female. The suspect fled the scene.

Police say two victims - an adult male and the girl - suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene of the shooting is just across from the KIPP DC Legacy College Preparatory school on 8th Street. Officials at KIPP DC said several of their students were on the bus at the time of the shooting but were not injured and are safe. School staff are contacting their families at this time. They also said they were in contact with police and did not need to put the school on alert status.

"The safety of our students, teachers, and staff remains our number one priority and we will continue to work closely with the police and the community to ensure that students and staff are safe at school," school officials said.

Police are looking for a male wearing a black coat with holes in front and camouflage pants. They say the suspect is short and skinny, roughly 4-feet-8-inches to 5-feet tall and approximately 17-years-old.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.