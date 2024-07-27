Expand / Collapse search

2 shootings in DC just hours apart, 1 dead

Published  July 27, 2024 12:04pm EDT
WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department continues to investigate two separate early morning shootings that left one man dead. 

4th Street Northwest, D.C.

According to police, a man was found shot in the area of 4th Street Northwest and N Street. Police say the victim has since been pronounced dead. 

No word on a potential suspect in this incident. 

8th Street Northwest, D.C. 

D.C. police responded to the 2100 block of 8th Street, Northwest for reports of a shooting. Police say the suspect is described as a Black man between the age of 25-30-years-old, wearing a white shirt with a blue Nike swoosh. 

Anyone with any information on these two incidents is asked to contact police. 