2 Prince George’s County police cruisers destroyed by fire at headquarters parking garage
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Authorities are investigating after two Prince George’s County police cruisers were destroyed by fire at the department’s headquarters parking garage in Upper Marlboro.
The fires were reported around 2 a.m. Thursday on the first floor of the garage along the 8800 block of Police Plaza.
Police say no foul play is suspected. The cause of the fires remains under investigation.
