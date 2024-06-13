2 persons of interest wanted after Benning Road shooting in DC

Police continue to investigate a shooting that left one man suffering injuries in Northeast, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Benning Road for the report of a shooting around 12:32 p.m. Upon arrival, police located an adult man conscious and breathing.

Police have released photos of two persons of interest in their shooting investigation. A lookout has also been placed for a Black man wearing all black with dreads.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.