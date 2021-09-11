2 people in custody after suspicious vehicle investigation in DC’s Tidal Basin area

Two people are in custody after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle at the Swan Boat parking lot in D.C.’s Tidal Basin area, according to Park Police.

Investigators responded to the scene at Maine Avenue, Southwest around 3 p.m.

The area has been closed off while Park Police investigate.

D.C. police are assisting at the scene.