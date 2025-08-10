2 people die in Charles County house fire as crews search for more victims

article

The Brief A deadly fire erupted at a home in Charles County on Sunday morning. At least two people are confirmed dead at this time. Crews are still searching for more victims.



What we know:

Emergency crews responded to the 3000 block of Declaration Court North around 8:40 a.m.

The fire was quickly upgraded to two alarms as crews arrived on scene.

Officials say that two people have been confirmed dead at this time, and that the search continues for more victims.

What we don't know:

The identities of those killed in the fire have not been released.

Charles County Public Schools posted online that one of their families was impacted.

The cause of the fire has also yet to be determined.