2 Pennsylvania State Troopers, 1 civilian killed in crash on I-95 in Philadelphia, officials say

Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were among three people killed in a crash along I-95 in Philadelphia early Monday morning, officials have confirmed to FOX 29.

The crash happened before 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Broad Street exit in South Philadelphia.

Authorities say two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a civilian were both killed in the crash. None of the victims have been identified at this time, but authorities tell FOX 29's Kelly Rule that both troopers worked out of Troop K in Philadelphia.

Investigators have yet to release more information surrounding the circumstances of the crash, including a potential cause. Police have also not released any information regarding further injuries or arrests at this time.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the troopers and civilian were struck by a passing vehicle. A State Police SUV at the scene sustained heavy damage in the crash and another SUV with severe front end damage was also visible on the highway.

A police procession led at least one of the fallen officers from the scene to the medical examiner's office around 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Traffic in both the north and southbound lanes of I-95 was shut down in both directions between Broad Street and the Walt Whitman Bridge.

The investigation is ongoing.

