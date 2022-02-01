2 officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College

A Virginia State police officer and a campus safety officer were shot and killed Tuesday on campus at Bridgewater College, according to police.

The two men who were killed in the line of duty have been identified as Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson.

Bridgewater College's President Dr. David Bowman issued the following message to students, faculty, and staff:

Today our campus community experienced unspeakable tragedy. Two members of the Bridgewater College family were senselessly and violently taken from us. The sadness is palpable. Words are not adequate, not nearly so, to express the grief, sadness, fear and—justifiably—the anger we all feel.

Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed on campus while protecting us. These officers were close friends, known to many of us as the "dynamic duo." John was J.J.’s best man in his wedding this year. They were beloved by students, faculty and staff. I hurt for their families and loved ones, as I know we all do.

This is a sad and dark day for Bridgewater College.

According to a separate statement issued by the private liberal arts college, at approximately 1: 20 p.m. officers from several departments – including the Virginia State Police, Bridgewater College police, and the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office – responded to a report of an active shooter at the school.

They were notified that two officers had been shot, and the armed suspect had fled the premises.

Students and staff were alerted of the situation and were forced to shelter in place.

After authorities performed a massive search operation, a suspect was apprehended nearly thirty minutes later.

Police say the male shooter has been taken into custody.

At 1:24 p.m., the Bridgewater College news account tweeted that there were reports of an active shooter.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"This is not a test. More info to come," Bridgewater News wrote.

The account tweeted that state police arrived on the scene and the situation was ongoing.

The incident escalated to Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who took to Twitter to say that he had been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College.

"The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene," Youngkin tweeted. "I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.