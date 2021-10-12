2 Montgomery County high schools investigating racist incidents at sporting events
KENSINGTON, Md. - Two Montgomery County high schools are investigating after reports of two incidents of racism during sporting events.
The first incident reportedly happened during a soccer game between Albert Einstein High School and Sherwood High School.
Students visiting from Sherwood reportedly made racially and discriminatory comments to albert Einstein players.
A similar incident allegedly happened during a volleyball game between the two teams.
Both high schools and the County's athletic director released statements condemning the behavior.