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2 men shot near DC church holding a stop the violence campaign

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Updated June 30, 2026 9:15 AM EDT Published June 30, 2026 9:14 AM EDT
2 men shot near church in DC | FOX 5 AT 6AM
2 men shot near church in DC | FOX 5 AT 6AM

2 men shot near church in DC | FOX 5 AT 6AM

A shooting near a church left two men injured in northeast Washington, D.C. Shots rang out outside Peace Baptist Church on 18th Street while the church was holding a stop the violence campaign. Police say the two men who were shot were not affiliated with the church. Both are expected to survive.

WASHINGTON - A gun violence prevention event in northeast Washington was disrupted Monday by a double shooting that left two men injured near a local church.

D.C. police say the shooting happened outside Peace Baptist Church on the 700 block of 18th Street NE, about a block from the Rosedale Community Center. 

The pastor told FOX 5 the church was holding a stop‑the‑violence campaign around 4 p.m. when shots rang out. The two men who were shot were not affiliated with the church and survived the attack.

Both men were taken to a hospital, and police are searching for suspects and a motive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact DC police, and tips can be submitted anonymously.

2 men shot near Northeast DC church
2 men shot near Northeast DC church

2 men shot near Northeast DC church

Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured near a church in Northeast D.C.

The Source:  

NewsWashington, D.C.D.C. Crime