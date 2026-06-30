2 men shot near DC church holding a stop the violence campaign

A gun violence prevention event in northeast Washington was disrupted Monday by a double shooting that left two men injured near a local church.

D.C. police say the shooting happened outside Peace Baptist Church on the 700 block of 18th Street NE, about a block from the Rosedale Community Center.

The pastor told FOX 5 the church was holding a stop‑the‑violence campaign around 4 p.m. when shots rang out. The two men who were shot were not affiliated with the church and survived the attack.

Both men were taken to a hospital, and police are searching for suspects and a motive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact DC police, and tips can be submitted anonymously.