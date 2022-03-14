1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Southeast DC; police searching for suspects

A man has died and another is in critical condition after being shot in Southeast DC Monday afternoon. Police are on the lookout for suspects, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

MPD says the call came in around 3:22 p.m. for two adult males shot in the 700 block of 13th Street SE. They are both unconscious and not breathing.

Police are on the lookout for a Gray Honda Pilot with possible DC tags occupied by two Black males last seen traveling westbound in the 1200 block of G Street SE.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.