2 men dead from gunshot wounds inside crashed vehicle in Prince George’s County

Authorities say two men were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a crashed vehicle early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County.

Police responded to the 5400 block of Annapolis Road in the Bladensburg area around 3:40 a.m. for a call for a crash.

Both men were found inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have no suspects or motives at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 1-866-411-TIPS.