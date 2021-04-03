2 men, 1 woman killed in Prince George's County triple shooting

article

Police say they found two men and one woman dead after a triple shooting early Saturday in Prince George's County.

Authorities say they heard gunshots around 3 a.m. in the 5500 block of Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights.

Police found the two men inside a car and the woman outside the car. All three victims were dead at the scene.

Detectives are still working to determine the suspects and motive behind the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.