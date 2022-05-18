2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Virginia

Police are investigating a deadly crash that left both two people dead Tuesday night in Fairfax County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-495 near Exit 46 for Chain Bridge Road.

Investigators said a Mazda was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-495 when it was struck head-on by a Buick Encore. The impact of the crash caused the Buick to catch fire.

READ MORE: 1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Prince William County; police confirm charges pending

Police said two men, who were the drivers in each vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman, who was a passenger in the Buick, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and burns. Police have not released an update on her condition.

While investigating the incident, police learned that neither drivers nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Investigators have not revealed why the Mazda was driving the wrong way on I-495 prior to the crash.