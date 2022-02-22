2 juveniles shot in Annapolis

Authorities say two juveniles were shot on an Annapolis street Monday night.

Police say the shooting was reported around 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue.

Both were transported to nearby hospitals. The shootings are under investigation at this time.

No suspects or motives have been identified. Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-260-3439.