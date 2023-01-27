2 inmates escape Virginia prison; $10K reward offered

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for the capture of two inmates they say escaped a Virginia jail.

The Washington County Virginia Sheriff's Office said 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown and 31-year-old Albert Lee Ricketson escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon Thursday around 2:45 p.m.

Johnny Shane Brown (l) Johnny Shane Brown (r) Washington County Virginia Sheriff's Office

Officials say Brown is a federal inmate, and Ricketson is a double-homicide convicted murderer.

Brown is 5-feet, 11-inches tall, 182-pounds with gray hair. Ricketson is 5-feet, 8 -inches tall, 212-pounds with brown hair.

Both were last seen wearing red jumpsuits, and possibly white t-shirts.

They are believed to be travelling in a stolen gold-colored Cadillac SUV that has visible damage on the rear of the vehicle with Virginia license plates of UDZ-6049.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.