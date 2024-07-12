Two people, including a firefighter, were hurt after a fire ripped through a house in Fairfax County early Friday.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 5500 block of Broadman Street around 5 a.m. Video taken by the first units to arrive showed flames coming through the front windows and rear of the home.

2 hurt, including firefighter, after Fairfax County house fire (Fairfax County Fire/Rescue / @ffxfirerescue)

Officials say one civilian and one firefighter were transferred with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.