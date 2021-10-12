2 hurt after vehicle strikes utility pole in Montgomery County

Authorities say two people were hurt after their vehicle drove off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. along River Road near Spur Wheel Lane in the Potomac area of Montgomery County.

Officials say live wires came to the ground during the crash and the Tesla vehicle continued to travel into the wooded area off the road.

Officers say one of the occupants was able to get out on their own and a second occupant was rescued.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.