2 hospitalized, 23 displaced after massive Woodbridge apartment fire

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The Brief A two-alarm apartment fire in Prince William County early Wednesday morning displaced 23 residents, including 17 adults and six children. Two adult occupants from the apartment where the fire started were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Extensive structural and smoke damage rendered the building uninhabitable for the tenants.



A massive, two-alarm apartment fire early Wednesday morning left two people hospitalized and displaced nearly two dozen residents from their homes in Prince William County.

The fire, which broke out at 2:12 a.m. at the Rolling Brook Village Apartments in the 12700 block of Ripple Creek Court, severely damaged the complex and forced building officials to declare 12 separate units unsafe to occupy.

Extensive structural and smoke damage

What we know:

The blaze was first discovered by a resident in a neighboring building, officials said. That bystander, alongside responding Prince William County Police Department officers, rushed to alert sleeping tenants and assist in a rapid evacuation of the structure before heavy firefighting equipment arrived.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Prince William Professional Firefighters.

Upon arrival, Engine 2 encountered heavy fire pouring from the back of the building, prompting the incident commander to quickly strike a second alarm as the flames tore into the attic and spread downward into multiple apartments, according to officials.

Ultimately, firefighters from Prince William County's 2nd and 3rd Battalions, alongside mutual-aid crews from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, managed to extinguish the blaze, fire officials said.

Crews then searched the smoky remains for trapped family pets, reportedly rescuing several cats from the impacted units.

Two adult occupants from the specific apartment where the fire originated sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Officials have confirmed that both were transported to local hospitals and regional burn centers for medical treatment and are expected to be released.

The extensive structural and smoke damage has left a total of 23 tenants—17 adults and six children—displaced, per fire officials. The American Red Cross and apartment management teams have been mobilized to provide emergency housing and immediate assistance to the displaced families.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

What's next:

The Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office has launched an investigation to determine how the blaze started.