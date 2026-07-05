2 found dead after passing EMS crew discovers Silver Spring house fire

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The Brief An EMS unit noticed a heavy smoke haze, investigated and discovered a single-family home on Harmon Road engulfed in flames. Firefighters launched a search inside the burning home, locating two adult females deceased on the second floor. The cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under active investigation.



A house fire has claimed the lives of two women in Silver Spring early Sunday morning.

What we know:

An EMS unit was returning from transporting a patient to a local hospital when crew members noticed a thick haze near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Plyers Mill Road.

The crew detoured to investigate the source of the smoke. Moments later, they located a single-family home engulfed in flames on nearby Harmon Road and immediately called for dispatch.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire tearing through the second floor of the home and no occupants outside the structure.

Firefighters launched a search-and-rescue operation inside the burning home, where two women were found dead.

One firefighter was injured during the intense operation and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The identity of the two victims has not yet been released. Officials state that the cause of the fatal fire remains unknown and is currently under active investigation.