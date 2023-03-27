Authorities say two firefighters were hurt after flames engulfed a home in Silver Spring.

The fire was reported just before 9:15 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Aventurine Way.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but say possible electrical failure of exterior lighting fixtures, or possibly smoking materials, ignited combustibles below the rear deck. They estimate the damage at $600,000.

Five occupants were able to escape without injuries. Piringer added that PEPCO indicated meter tampering was evident at the scene.