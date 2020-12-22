2 firefighters fall through floor in Silver Spring blaze

Two Montgomery County firefighters fell through the floor of an unoccupied house while battling a fire on Lorain Avenue in Silver Spring Tuesday morning, according to officials.

One of the firefighters was able to pull himself up and out, the second was injured, but officials do not believe his injuries are life threatening.

They have not indicated what might have ignited the fire.

