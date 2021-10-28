2 drivers killed in crash in Suitland

Authorities say two people have been killed in a crash in the Suitland area of Prince George's County.

The crash was reported around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 5700 block of Allentown Road.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Investigators say the drivers of each of the vehicles were pronounced dead on the scene.

Allentown Road was closed in both directions between Pierre Lane and Auth Road.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.