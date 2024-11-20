2 dogs found dead, 1 feeble after Sterling woman leaves them home alone for months: police

A Sterling woman left her dogs home alone for months, two were found dead, and another was found feeble, according to police.

The suspect, 70-year-old Sandra Ulrike Landgraf of Sterling, has been charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty and one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Police responded to a call regarding a stray dog that had been found roaming near Sugarland Drive in Sterling on the evening of October 31. Police say the dog, which was in extremely poor condition, had a microchip, which led authorities to Landgraf.

Officers attempted to contact Landgraf at her residence and found the home to be empty. Officers later learned that two additional dogs were left inside the home for an extended period of time.

Just days later on November 4, police found the conditions in the home to be consistent with extreme hoarding and also found the remains of two Chinese Crested mix dogs.

According to police, Landgraf stated that she had not entered the home since at least the spring of 2024 and that the dogs had not been provided with food or water since her last entry. The surviving dog, "Elvis," a 10-year-old Chinese Crested mix, is believed to have escaped in October through a gap in the property’s fence and survived through consuming trash, rodents, insects, and the bodies of his deceased littermates.

"This case is heartbreaking, in that the suffering of these dogs was completely preventable," said Director of Animal Services Nina Stively. "At LCAS, we offer a judgement-free zone for surrendering a pet that you can no longer care for. We always want to support our community’s pet owners, but there is no excuse to move out and leave your pets without food, water or care."