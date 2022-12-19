2 dead in weekend crashes in Howard County

Two people were killed in two separate crashes over the weekend in Howard County.

Police say just after 10 p.m. Saturday a minivan carrying eight people left the roadway and struck a tree along southbound Snowden River Parkway just prior to Carved Stone.

Ram Luitel, 61, of Laurel was a passenger in the rear of the van and was pronounced dead at the scene. The seven other occupants, all adults, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say just before 1 p.m. Sunday, a crash involving two vehicles on Route 32 near the Carroll County line left another man dead. Police say a vehicle making a turn from northbound Route 32 struck a southbound vehicle being driven by Arthur Henry Landerman Jr., 70, of Sykesville. He later died at the hospital.

Both crashes are still under investigation.