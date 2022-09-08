2 dead, several injured after tractor-trailer collides with RV on I-66

One person is dead and multiple others are injured after police say an RV collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 66.

Virginia State Police said the crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 16.

The collision caused the Winnebago RV to run off the road, through a guardrail and down an embankment.

Police said the driver of the RV, Ifreke E. Inyang, 25, of Houston, Texas, suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The two passengers in the RV — Lenisha T. Simon, 39, and Brenda M. Oyervides, 24, both of Houston, Texas — died at the scene. An additional passenger in the RV, a 23-year-old female from Baton Rouge, La., suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

Four other passengers in the RV suffered minor injuries in the crash and were all transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. None of the passengers in the RV were wearing seatbelts, according to police.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Heathcote Health Center. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Inyang was charged with reckless driving and for driving without a valid operator's license.

According to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down due to the crash.

Officials set up a road detour along the highway to drive traffic away from the area.

VDOT urged all commuters Thursday night to take Exit 13 to route 55/John Marshall Highway and back to I-66 at exit 18.

Virginia State Police is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.