1 dead in multi‑vehicle crash on I‑495 in Prince George’s County

One person was killed Wednesday morning in a multi‑vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Prince George’s County.

The collision was reported around 9:17 a.m. on the inner loop near the Interstae 95 northbound ramp at Exit 27.

Authorities said the victim died at the scene and no additional details on injuries have been released.

All lanes were blocked, with some traffic moving on the shoulder, and delays stretching back toward MD‑97.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department and the FOX 5 Traffic Team.



