Authorities say two people are dead after a crash in Prince George's County.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Brandywine Road where two vehicles collided head-on. The drivers of both vehicles died on the scene.

Brandywine Road is closed between North Keys Road and Lee Acres Drive.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.