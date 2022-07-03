2 dead after truck crashes into bicyclist, fireworks stand in DC

Two men are dead after a driver crashed into a fireworks stand in Northeast on Saturday, according to police.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Metropolitan Police Department officials said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when a truck driving northbound on Minnesota Avenue ran a red light and hit a cyclist in the crosswalk.

The truck then continued after the collision and crashed into a fireworks stand located at a gas station on the corner of Nannie Helen Burroughs and Minnesota Avenues.

Police said two men were killed as a result of the crash. One of the victims was the cyclist and the other was a man working at the fireworks stand.

The driver of the truck and a passenger were taken to the hospital, but police did not provide an update on their condition.

Investigators believe the driver of the vehicle was suffering a medical emergency at the time of the crash. They said they are still investigating what the emergency was.

Police don’t know if anyone else was at the firework stand at the time of the crash. They add they don’t believe any fireworks went off during the crash.

FOX 5 spoke with a nearby resident who said he was stunned by what happened.

"My sister told me she was down here with her husband and a dude had got into a bad accident and she said she scene his head on the ground," Mercellus Thomas described to FOX 5. "This terrible like a lot of stuff happens in this city and like people need to start being more safe and cherish they time like life is short."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Police said they are still investigating the incident, and ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact MPD by phone at 202-727-9099 or by text at 50411.