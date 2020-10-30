2 dead after shooting inside Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center

Detectives say two people are dead after a shooting inside the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

The shooting was reported at 9:15 a.m. on the fourth floor of the building.

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center

Officials say medical personnel called 911 after hearing the shots. The incident appears to be isolated to a patient room. The two deceased are elderly individuals and are related, officials say.

Investigators say there is no danger to patients or staff.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.