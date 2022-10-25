2 dead after armed robbery suspect vehicle crashes in Fredericksburg

Two people are dead after the suspect vehicle in an armed robbery in Fredericksburg crashed into a tree on Tuesday, police say.

The Fredericksburg Police Department received a call from an armed robbery victim in Spotsylvania County around 2:24 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim advised the 911 operator that the suspect vehicle was traveling into Fredericksburg on Lafayette Boulevard.

A patrol officer saw the suspect vehicle on Lafayette Boulevard near Longstreet Avenue and initiated a traffic stop. The driver ignored his commands and accelerated speed.

The driver turned right onto Lee Drive at a high rate of speed, lost control and struck a tree.

Five people were in the vehicle. Two of the occupants, one of whom was the driver, died on impact. Three were transported to Mary Washington Hospital and remain in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle who died was Charles Boone, 39, of Ruther Glen. The passenger who died was Jovann Paige, 27, of Stafford County.