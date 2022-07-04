2 dead, 3 injured after multiple overnight shootings in D.C.

Multiple overnight shootings in the District have left two people dead and three injured in three separate incidents, according to DC Police.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The first incident was a fatal shooting in the 1600 block of K Street NE around 10 p.m. on Sunday night. Police say a man was shot in the face area and pronounced dead at the hospital.

They also say they found shell casings along 17th and K Street NE.

READ MORE: 17-year-old Maryland boy arrested for killing 16-year-old girl in DC

The second incident happened around 12:21 a.m. Monday morning in the 600 block of Mellon St SE. Police say one adult male and one juvenile were shot. Both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The last incident took place outside in the 100 block of Ivanhoe St SW shortly after midnight. Two adult males were shot and one has died. Police say the victims were not juveniles.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can be submitted via text message to 50411.