2 dead, 2 injured in New Year's Day shooting in Prince George’s County

Detectives say two people were shot and killed in an early New Year's Day shooting in Prince George's County.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton around 6 a.m. Sunday for the report of a shooting and found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say two additional victims, a man and a juvenile, were hospitalized and are being treated for undetermined injuries.

Authorities say the shootings do not appear to be random, and they remain on scene working to establish a motive and suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.