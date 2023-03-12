2 dead, 2 hurt after early morning crash in Anne Arundel County

Two people from Prince George's County are dead, and two others are in the hospital, after a crash early Sunday morning in Anne Arundel County.

According to Anne Arundel County Police, the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. along Crain Highway near Maryland Route 32 in Gambrills, Maryland.

Once at the scene, investigators learned that 2013 Freightliner tow truck was traveling southbound on Crain Highway when it reared a Honda sedan.

The impact of the crash caused the Freightliner to override the Honda, sending both vehicles off the roadway and into trees nearby.

Investigators said the driver of the Honda and the passenger in the backseat were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as Irene Nkechi Onwukwe, 54, and the rear-seat passenger was identified as Josephine Monyei 85. Both victims were from Glenn Dale.

Police said another passenger in the Honda, a 62-year-old woman from White Plains, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner, identified as a 45-year-old man from Churchton, was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.