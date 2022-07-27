2 dead, 1 injured after triple shooting in DC

Two men are dead, and one woman was wounded after a triple shooting took place Thursday night in Southeast D.C.

D.C. police said the call came in at 10:29 p.m. for a shooting on the 4300 block of 4th Street near Galveston Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers reported that they found one woman conscious and breathing, one man in the same condition, and another man unconscious. All three appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said during a late-night press conference that the man who was unconscious has been pronounced dead. The second adult male victim and the adult female victim were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The second adult male victim was later pronounced dead, and the adult female victim is in critical condition, according to police.

The decedents have been identified as 19-year-old Ronald Brown, of Oxon Hill, MD, and 41-year-old Tijuan Wilson, of Southeast, D.C.

Authorities have not released any information on suspects at this time, however, they are currently looking for a black vehicle that may have been involved in the crime. D.C. police is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide, bringing the total reward amount in this case up to $50,000.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



