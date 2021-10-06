2 children struck by vehicle in Southeast DC on Walk To School Day

Two children were struck by a car in Southeast D.C. Wednesday morning as a national Walk To School Day took place in the DMV and across the country.

Metropolitan Police responded to Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue SE around 9:20 a.m.

The two children victims, and an additional adult male victim, were all transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and this is still an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.