2 children killed after house fire in Hagerstown

Fire officials are reporting two children have died as the result of a house fire in Hagerstown Thursday night.

The fire call came in around 7 p.m. on Thursday. Two adults had managed to escape the fire, but two children were trapped inside.

Crews entered the building, located the children and removed them from the structure in less than five minutes.

The children were found in one of the two front bedrooms. Once extricated from the building, EMS personnel found that they were both in cardiac arrest. EMS and fire personnel immediately began CPR and other advanced life support techniques.

The children and the adults were transported to Meritus Medical Center for additional treatment and evaluation. Once stabilized, the children were airlifted to Children’s National Medical Center in D.C. where they died on Sunday.

Both adults were treated and released from the hospital.

According to the ongoing investigation, the fire started in a second-floor rear bedroom.

In addition to the four people, two dogs and two pet birds were rescued from the fire and were in the custody of family members.

The investigation by the Hagerstown Fire Marshal’s Office, with assistance from the Hagerstown Police Department and the ATF, continues. More information will be forthcoming when it is known and able to be released.

Anyone with any knowledge regarding the fire is urged to call 301-790-2476 or email firemarshal@hagerstownmd.org.

The Hagerstown Fire Department reminds residents of these important safety tips to help prevent and minimize the impact of house fires:

- Have working smoke detectors installed in your home

- Close (bedroom doors) before you doze

- Have an escape plan that includes two ways out

- Get out of the house and stay out

- When a fire is detected, call 911 immediately. Early notification saves lives.

Call the Hagerstown Fire Department for free smoke detectors and more information at 301-733-3339.