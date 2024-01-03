Two children were hospitalized after a New Year’s Day fire at a D.C. apartment building.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Douglass Road in the southeast.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ 2 children hospitalized after New Year’s Day fire at DC apartment building (DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems)

Officials say six children and four adults were displaced. Two of the children were transported to the hospital for medical needs not related to the fire, officials said.

Firefighters were able to confine the blaze to the top floor of the three-story apartment. A cause has not yet been determined.