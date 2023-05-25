2 charged with murder after Mechanicsville man found dead from gunshot to the head

Homicide investigators say two people have been charged with murder after a Mechanicsville man was shot in the head and killed Wednesday.

Deputies responded to an apartment in the 29000 block of Three Notch Road just before 5:30 a.m. where they found Raymond Franklin Woods Jr., 54, dead on the couch from a gunshot to the head.

Marvin Orlando Johnson, 38, of Mechanicsville, and Marlee Lynn Stokes, 37, of Charlotte Hall were both arrested and are being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status.

Johnson faces charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Stokes faces first-degree murder: accessory after the fact, and second-degree murder: accessory after the fact charges.