The Brief Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware won a Senate seat vacated by retiring Democratic Senator Tom Carper. Angela Alsobrooks defeated former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to claim the state’s Senate seat. Their wins mark the first time African American women will serve together in the Senate.



Delaware’s Lisa Blunt Rochester and Maryland’s Angela Alsobrooks made history Tuesday, becoming the first Black women elected to the U.S. Senate simultaneously.

Rochester won a seat vacated by retiring Democratic Senator Tom Carper. She'll become the first woman and first Black person to represent Delaware in the Senate.

Alsobrooks, a former prosecutor and County Executive, defeated former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in a highly competitive race.

What this election means for Senate diversity

The election of Blunt Rochester and Alsobrooks represents a cultural and political shift in the Senate. Historically, the chamber has been overwhelmingly white and male, with only three Black women—Carol Moseley Braun, Kamala Harris, and Laphonza Butler—having ever held Senate seats.

This also marks the first time two Black women are serving together, reflecting the changing demographics of both the country and its electorate. Their campaigns echo a larger movement toward greater representation and inclusivity in American politics, with the potential to inspire more women of color to seek office in the future.