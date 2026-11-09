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The Brief Two people were arrested Monday morning near the White House following two separate incidents. Officials said the driver became combative before being quickly taken into custody. Around the same time, a second person allegedly jumped a barricade.



Two people were arrested Monday morning near the White House following two separate security incidents, according to a Secret Service spokesperson.

2 arrested near White House in separate vehicle crash, barricade incidents (Video Credit: Iris Mitchell)

Secret Service Police and National Guard personnel responded just before 10 a.m. to the north side of Lafayette Park at 16th Street and H Street NW, where a vehicle had crashed onto the sidewalk. Officials said the driver became combative with law enforcement before being quickly taken into custody.

D.C. police were called to sweep the vehicle as a precaution. Authorities closed roads surrounding Lafayette Park in response.

Around the same time, a second person allegedly jumped a barricade near the northwest corner of Lafayette Park. Officers quickly placed that individual under arrest as well.

Both incidents remain under investigation.