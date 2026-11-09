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2 arrested near White House in separate vehicle crash, barricade incidents

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Updated November 9, 2026 12:05 PM EST Published November 9, 2026 11:43 AM EST
article

2 arrested near White House in separate vehicle crash, barricade incidents

The Brief

    • Two people were arrested Monday morning near the White House following two separate incidents.
    • Officials said the driver became combative before being quickly taken into custody.
    • Around the same time, a second person allegedly jumped a barricade.

WASHINGTON - Two people were arrested Monday morning near the White House following two separate security incidents, according to a Secret Service spokesperson.

2 arrested near White House in separate vehicle crash, barricade incidents (Video Credit: Iris Mitchell)

Secret Service Police and National Guard personnel responded just before 10 a.m. to the north side of Lafayette Park at 16th Street and H Street NW, where a vehicle had crashed onto the sidewalk. Officials said the driver became combative with law enforcement before being quickly taken into custody.

D.C. police were called to sweep the vehicle as a precaution. Authorities closed roads surrounding Lafayette Park in response.

Around the same time, a second person allegedly jumped a barricade near the northwest corner of Lafayette Park. Officers quickly placed that individual under arrest as well.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Secret Service Police.

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