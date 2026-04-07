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2 arrested after driver in stolen vehicle tried to flee officers in Montgomery County, police say

By
Published  April 7, 2026 1:07pm EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • Two people were arrested after police said they were stopped in a stolen vehicle and tried to flee the scene.
    • Officers say they saw the vehicle traveling erratically at a high rate of speed before it stopped in traffic.
    • Both occupants were taken into custody without injury, and the vehicle was confirmed stolen, police said.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Two people were arrested last month after police said they were stopped in a stolen vehicle and tried to flee the scene in Montgomery County, authorities say.

The incident happened March 18 when officers say they saw a vehicle traveling erratically at a high rate of speed. A license plate check showed the tag had been reported stolen.

2 arrested after driver in stolen vehicle tried to flee officers in Montgomery County, police say (Montgomery County Police Department)

The vehicle eventually stopped in traffic, and officers approached and ordered the driver to turn off the engine. Police say the driver instead tried to drive off, striking two vehicles.

Both occupants were taken into custody without injury, and the vehicle was confirmed stolen, police said.

Video posted to the Montgomery County Police Department Facebook page shows the incident unfold. "This video shows how quickly situations can escalate - and how officers respond in real time to help keep our community safe," the department wrote.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Police Department.

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