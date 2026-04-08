MPD impounds car with nearly 900 tickets, more than $260K in fines

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The Brief The Metropolitan Police Department impounded a car with nearly 900 outstanding traffic tickets on Wednesday. The tickets' fines totaled over $260,000.



Police in the District impounded a car with a jaw-dropping number of outstanding traffic violations on Wednesday.

What we know:

The Metropolitan Police Department shared the details on social media. A post on X shows the car, a black Audi with a Maryland license plate. According to the post, the driver had 893 outstanding tickets, and had racked up more than a quarter of $1 million in fines.

"Repeated disregard of traffic law is unacceptable," the post read. "We'll continue to track down scofflaw vehicles to keep DC roadways safe."

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Dig deeper:

A recent analysis by the Washington Post found that of the 103 vehicles that got the most tickets in D.C. in 2025, nearly 90% of them were from Maryland and Virginia. That report also draws focus to one of the most notorious offenders — an Audi with a Maryland license plate, like the one from MPD's post.

If the car in MPD's Wednesday post is, in fact, the same one mentioned in the Washington Post story, the driver received two more tickets in the two days since the story was published.

By the numbers:

That Audi isn't the only serial offender in the district.

From January to mid-April 2025, MPD impounded more than 600 cars with at least $3,000 in outstanding fines.