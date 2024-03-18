2 arrested after charred remains of 7 dogs found in Maryland woods

Authorities have arrested two men after the charred remains of seven dogs were found in a wooded area in western Maryland.

The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted earlier this month by the animal control department after they received photographs of what appeared to be burned animal bodies.

Sheriff’s investigators executed a search warrant on March 15 at a home on Tulip Street in Cumberland and found the bodies of the dogs during a search of some woods on the property.

Officials say the remains were of various dog breeds and were in what appeared to be a burn pile. They say skeletal remains of numerous other dogs were located throughout the property.

Investigators say canines were alerted to the use of accelerant at the scene. The remains of the dogs will be sent to the Human Society of the United States to determine the cause of death.

Officials arrested 19-year-old Paul Thomas Baylor III and 18-year-old Justin Uzonna Anabaraonye. Baylor III faces four counts of animal cruelty, and Anabaraonye faces six counts of animal cruelty and one count of aggravated animal cruelty.

Both remain at the Allegany County Detention Center pending a bond review.