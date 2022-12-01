2-alarm house fire in Odenton leaves 1 in critical condition

Authorities say one person is in critical condition after a two-alarm house fire in Anne Arundel County.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. at a townhome in the 200 block of St. Michaels Circle in the Odenton area.

The person transported was an adult, according to officials, and was taken to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. A second house was also damaged in the fire.

The fire is near the main gate of the Fort Meade military installation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.