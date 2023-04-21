2-alarm fire at DC apartment building sends person to hospital with critical injuries

Officials say a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in northeast D.C. sent a person to the hospital with critical injuries.

Heavy smoke and flames were reported just after 7 a.m. in one of the upper floors at the 3200 block of Fort Lincoln Drive.

DC Fire and EMS @dcfireems

One person was rescued from the building and transported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.