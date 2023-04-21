2-alarm fire at DC apartment building sends person to hospital with critical injuries
WASHINGTON - Officials say a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in northeast D.C. sent a person to the hospital with critical injuries.
Heavy smoke and flames were reported just after 7 a.m. in one of the upper floors at the 3200 block of Fort Lincoln Drive.
One person was rescued from the building and transported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.