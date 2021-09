D.C. firefighters rushed to the scene of a two-alarm fire that broke out in a building housing a restaurant Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 6:40 a.m. in the 200 block of 2nd Street in the Northwest.

Officials say 20 units and 100 personnel were called to scene. No injurie were reports.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.