2-alarm fire breaks out at Rockville apartment building

Fire crews are investigating a 2-alarm fire that broke out an apartment building in Rockville, Maryland on Thursday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials, crews responded around around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to reports of a fire at the Grosvenor House Apartments located at 10101 Grosvenor Place.

Once there, crews noticed heavy smoke showing from the upper levels of the building. About 85 to 90 firefighters responded to the scene to help with the fire.

Fire officials confirm that a fire broke out on the ninth floor of the building. They say it was brought under control thanks to the building's sprinkler system.

Despite the fire being controlled, officials say there are "heavy smoke conditions" on some of the upper floors of the building.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Fire officials say the building has been evacuated.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

